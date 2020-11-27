Providence Health & Services, one of the region's largest employers, has notified the state that it is eliminating 182 jobs at its Portland campus.
"Providence Health & Services is implementing a reduction in force as a result of transitioning work to a third-party vendor," the layoff notice says.
Nearly all of the workers—177, according to the notice Providence filed with the state—will go to work for the vendor, performing the same duties. Five workers will lose their jobs.
Most of the affected employees work in accounts receivable or coding, according to Providence's filing. The changes will go into effect by Jan. 15.
