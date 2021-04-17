The scale of damage tonight recalled the riots last May following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, when Portlanders set fires in the Multnomah County Justice Center and looted downtown shops. But the dynamic has shifted in a year: While the May protests appeared to be a spontaneous outpouring of anguish following Floyd’s death, tonight’s acts were committed by a small group of strident and organized activists who use property destruction to avenge police violence and the City Hall policies they see as abetting it.