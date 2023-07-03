California Gov. Gavin Newsom Stumps for 2024 Biden-Harris Ticket in Bend

California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Bend on Saturday, ostensibly to talk up the reelection campaign of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We are proud to host Gov. Newsom, who has always been a steadfast advocate for the progressive cause,” said Dr. Rosa Colquitt, chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon. “We’re grateful for his leadership, support, and partnership as we prepare for the 2024 elections.”

As the governor of the nation’s most populous state, Newsom is also a potential presidential contender in 2028, when Biden, should he win in 2024, will be term-limited from running again (as well as turn 86). Newsom has raised his profile nationally, traveling to Texas last September and Florida in April and jousting verbally with the Republican leaders of both states.

He’s got plenty of former constituents in Bend. IRS data shows about 1,500 Californians moved there in 2021 (the latest year for which figures are available), about twice as many as relocated to Bend from Multnomah County. He also visited Democrats in Idaho this weekend, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Colquitt said Newsom referenced recent Biden’s legislative victories and U.S. Supreme Court decisions by the court’s conservative majority as reasons to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket next year. “We must meet this challenge by proudly, enthusiastically standing up for our values of freedom and equality, the defense of our democracy, and for President Joe Biden’s reelection,” Colquitt said.



