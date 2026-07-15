Choose Your Own Benson Bubbler 

Benson Bubbler water fountains have been providing classy public hydration in Portland since 1912. According to legend, local logging magnate Simon Benson paid for the city to install the bubblers to cut down on midday alcohol consumption—or because he saw a parched young girl cry at a Fourth of July parade. Either way, these bronze beauties are a great way to have a cool—and clean—drink on a hot day.

There are single-, triple- and quad-bowl bubblers sprinkled generously throughout downtown, giving you the opportunity to choose your own adventure while never worrying about slaking your thirst. (More rarely, they can be spotted in other neighborhoods; the easternmost bubbler sits atop Powell Butte. But we’ll confine our hunt to central Portland.)

Start your hydration quest by drinking deeply from a classic four-way bubbler in front of Simon Benson’s historic house where Southwest Park Avenue bends into Montgomery Street. Is it Saturday? Enjoy the Portland State University Farmers Market (portlandfarmersmarket.org/psu).

After strolling northward along the South Park Blocks, you have a choice to make: explore the newly renovated Portland Art Museum (503-226-2811, portlandartmuseum.org) or duck into the Oregon Historical Society (503-222-1741, ohs.org) to see if you can learn more about our fountain philanthropist Benson. Afterward, wash down all that new knowledge at the bubbler out front.

Check in on Portland’s beloved and beleaguered Thompson Elk statue after sipping from the nearby single bubbler in Chapman Square, or use a quad in front of City Hall.

Thompson Elk Fountain. (Aaron Mesh)

Head toward the Hawthorne Bridge, but before you cross it, hit the single-bowl fountain in the park circle just next to the southern pedestrian on-ramp.

On the other side, swing to your right down to Audrey McCall Beach. There’s no bubbler here, but if it’s a Tuesday or Friday, join the Splashdown party (see here) celebrating access to the Willamette River with a DJ, food and people floating in the water. No party today? Sit on the beach and contemplate whether Interstate 5 really needs to run the entire length of Portland’s eastern riverfront.

Once you’ve built up a thirst roasting in the sun, head north on the Eastbank Esplanade (imagine this path with no freeway!) and stop to fortify yourself at the bubbler next to Portland Fire & Rescue Station 21. Then cross back over via the Morrison Bridge.

Back on the westside, you must again choose: Do you make a detour to a single-bowl fountain in Tom McCall Waterfront Park or continue on?

Then head back toward the city center. Is the World Cup still going on? Perhaps you’d like to catch a match ($10) at the big public viewing event Away Days Brewing (awaydaysbrewing.com/world-cup-2026) is staging inside the old U.S. National Bank Building on Southwest 6th Avenue at Harvey Milk Street. Don’t care for the beautiful game? Fortify yourself instead at the Midtown Beer Garden one block over on 5th Avenue. You can never go wrong with Tokyo Sando (tokyosando.com; $15). Save on beverages with a gulp at the bubbler outside either location.

Turn down 6th Avenue until you make it to your final Benson Bubbler destination: Pioneer Courthouse Square (thesquarepdx.org). Marvel at all six fountains adorning the corners of Portland’s living room (can you find the two on side streets?) and enjoy some people watching before selecting one fountain for your final, refreshing drink. Congrats on staying hydrated!

Benson Bubblers at Pioneer Courthouse Square Benson Bubbler fight. (Chris Nesseth) (Chris Nesseth)

This story is part of Oregon Summer Magazine, our annual guide to refreshing destinations, cool escapes, and the best ways to stay hydrated all summer long. See more stories from Oregon Summer Magazine here, or check this map to see where you can pick up a free copy of the magazine.