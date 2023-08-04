Kotek Affirms Vetoes of Bills That Would Study State Bank, Decriminalization of Sex Work

The governor made no changes from the initial list of bills she planned to nix.

Gov. Tina Kotek on the campaign trail. (Blake Benard)

By Nigel Jaquiss

Gov. Tina Kotek today affirmed the tentative list of vetoes she issued July 28.

As WW previously reported, the governor took a dim view of spending money studying the decriminalization of sex work and of establishing a state bank. She also nixed a bill that would have studied the creation a new tax credit to encourage the preservation of historic property.

Here is a list of all the vetoes.

“My commitment to Oregonians is that I will dig into the details and ask hard questions to make sure our state government is delivering results,” Kotek said. “Over the last month, my team and I have been thoroughly reviewing every bill, agency budget, and appropriation. While I understand and support the intent behind several of the items I’m considering vetoing, I am weighing concerns about implementation and budget prioritization.”

Willamette Week's journalism is funded, in part, by our readers. Your help supports local, independent journalism that informs, educates, and engages our community. Become a WW supporter.