Gov. Tina Kotek May Veto Sending State Money to Study Impacts of Decriminalizing Sex Work

29994612241_317a6a7bbc_o Oregon Health and Sciences University was supposed to receive funding to study the decriminalization of sex work. (Ian Sane / Flickr)

Last month, WW reported that legislators wanted to spend $600,000 on a pair of studies, one from the state Criminal Justice Commission and the other Oregon Health & Science University, to study the impacts of decriminalizing sex work.

Now Gov. Tina Kotek says she’s considering vetoing the proposals. A press release listing seven “potential vetoes” includes both. “While there is value to this study, particularly as it relates to understanding disproportionate impacts on communities of color, the Governor believes it can and should be privately funded,” it explains.

Decriminalizing sex work has many prominent Portland backers, including state Rep. Rob Nosse (D-Portland) who sponsored legislation in 2021 that would have invalidated the state’s prostitution statutes. But that bill never received widespread support.

Some of the other proposals on the chopping block are $1 million for the Willamette Career Academy and a Salem streetcar feasibility study.

Not included on the list: a bill that would allow Oregonian to pump their own gas, and a bill decriminalizing the distribution of “drug paraphernalia” for harm reduction purposes.

Kotek will announce her final decision on Aug. 4.