Owner of Combustible Tire Pile on the Willamette Logs Another Blaze at Shredding Plant in North Portland

A fire broke out early this morning at Castle Tire Recycling just northwest of the St. Johns neighborhood after an unknown source sparked a pile of shredded tires there, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Castle Tire Recycling is co-owner of the shuttered grain elevator on the Willamette River next to the Steel Bridge, where another pile of tire shreds caught fire repeatedly in May. Castle shreds old tires at its facility on North Harborgate Street, then trucks the chunks to the Willamette site, where they are loaded onto freighters and shipped to Asia and used for fuel.

Firefighters responded to the North Portland fire at around 5:00 am this morning and put it out, said Portland Fire spokesman Rick Graves.

“It was a large pile of chips on the yard,” Graves said. “It’s extinguished, but we will be cycling back throughout the day.”

Tire piles are notoriously flammable and are prone to re-starting if not snuffed completely. Castle’s tire pile on the Willamette caught fire on May 25, spewing acrid smoke and disrupting road and rail traffic. Fire crews doused the pile, but the internal heat stayed high enough to reignite the pile days later.

Castle Tire Recycling has been in business since 1982 and is Oregon’s largest recycler of used tires, according to its website. The company is run by Chandos Mahon. Mahon’s LinkedIn profile describes a varied background: a Columbia University MBA, he raced motocross for five years before working in television equipment business. He then joined his family’s business in 2015 as managing partner of Castle Capital, an affiliate of Castle Tire. He took over as CEO of Castle Tire in 2017.

Mahon teamed up with Beau Blixseth to buy the grain elevator on the Willamette in 2021. Blixseth is the son of Tim Blixseth, a Roseburg timber baron who went on to start the ultra-luxe Yellowstone Club in Montana before losing it in a bitter divorce just before it went bankrupt.

Last month, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined Mahon and Blixseth $13,600 for storing tons of shredded tires in open-air piles on the river without a waste-tire storage permit. On June 3, DEQ told Blixseth and Mahon that they must either remove the tire shreds or apply for a permit, giving them until June 19 to do one or the other. They did neither, DEQ says.

Mahon didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on the latest fire.











