Portland Police Look for Liaison to Schools

A job posting has gone up that might interest police officers who were booted out of Portland Public Schools back in 2020: a position as school liaison officer.

You might be feeling some bewilderment, but it’s not the same thing as a school resource officer. As WW reported last week, cops known as SROs, who once roamed school halls, have been replaced by an expanded detail of unarmed campus safety associates (“Safety in Numbers,” Sept. 20).

By contrast, an SLO ensures that schools know what is happening in the community and vice versa, and connects students and families to police resources when necessary. He or she is also part of the threat-assessment team (along with counselors and other school staff) to evaluate the severity of threats to a school. Two SLOs will ensure that an officer is available around the clock to deal with school-related issues.

The Portland Police Bureau already has one SLO and is now adding a second at the request of the school district, says bureau spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen. “We both recognize the value of a close working relationship,” Allen says.

The cost will be shared by the Police Bureau, PPS and other school districts within Portland city limits, such as Parkrose and David Douglas.