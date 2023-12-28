TriMet Will Offer Free Bus, MAX and Streetcar Rides on New Year’s Eve

Per longstanding tradition, TriMet will offer free MAX train and bus rides on New Year’s Eve, beginning at 8 pm Dec. 31 and ending at 3 am on Jan. 1, 2024.

“We’ve been lifting fare on the last night of the year for decades all with the goal of making transit accessible and encouraging people not to drive, and we’re pleased to do so again as we say goodbye to 2023,” said Tia York, TriMet’s manager of media relations, in a statement.

Buses will follow Sunday schedules on New Year’s Eve and MAX will offer extended hours. Green, Orange and Yellow lines will all operate two hours later than usual, while the Blue line will run an extra three hours and the Red an extra 90 minutes. And TriMet’s transit partners, C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar, will also offer free rides.

Come Jan. 1, however, riders will face a rude awakening: the long-dreaded TriMet fare increase.

For adult 2.5-hour tickets, fares will rise 30 cents (or 60 cents for an adult day pass). The cost of a two hour and 30 minute pass will rise from $2.50 to $2.80, while the cost of a day pass will rise from $5 to $5.60. The cost of a monthly pass, however, will not increase.