Metro Council President Lynn Peterson Withdraws From Democratic Primary in 5th Congressional District

COMRADES: Lynn Peterson (right) drops by the victory party of Tina Kotek (center) on May 17, 2022. (Blake Benard)

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson has decided to withdraw from the Democratic primary in the 5th Congressional District, according to multiple sources.

Peterson’s campaign declined to comment.

Peterson’s decision changes the dynamics in what had been a three-way primary, featuring the 2022 nominee, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley) and Peterson, who won re-election for a second term as president of the Metro Regional Council in 2022.

A former Lake Oswego city councilor and Clackamas County Commission chair, Peterson hoped to capitalize on her history in Clackamas County, which contains the largest number of voters in CD5.

CD5 voter registration.

Her decision to withdraw means she and Bynum, a four-term lawmaker whose district includes parts of Clackamas County, will no longer be competing for voters who may have supported them both in the past.

McLeod-Skinner, a lawyer and engineer who lives in Terrebone in Jefferson County, established a base in Deschutes County with a 2018 challenge to then U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District and built state-wide name recognition in an unsuccessful run for secretary of state in 2020. McLeod-Skinner defeated seven-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) in 2022 but then lost to former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the general election. In the current election, former staffers have complained about her treatment of them in 2022.

With Peterson bowing out, the Democratic primary now features a candidate in Bynum who twice defeated Chavez-DeRemer in legislative races facing off against McLeod-Skinner, who achieved the unusual feat of knocking off a congressional incumbent in a primary.

The winner will enjoy about a 5% Democratic voter registration advantage in a race national pundits think will be one of the key contests in determining control of the House in November.

Within Democratic circles, insiders expect that, when Peterson makes her withdrawal official, she is likely to endorse Bynum.

McLeod-Skinner, however, said in a statement that Peterson’s departure will clarify the choice for residents of CD5. “I appreciated the opportunity to connect with Lynn on the campaign trail and respect her years of public service,” McLeod-Skinner said. “With her departure, I’m now the sole pro-labor and pro-environment candidate in the race, and our grassroots team is eager to convey this message to voters.”

The Bynum campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.