Oregon Department of Human Services Temporarily Shutters Crumbling Northeast Portland Office

A recent hair-raising incident has employees of the Oregon Department of Human Services, which houses its Portland child welfare office in one of its four buildings, questioning the building’s safety.

The Lloyd Plaza office complex in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast Portland is perched on concrete stilts above the parking garage below. In June, a 12-inch-by-4 inch-chunk of concrete fell from one of the bridges connecting the buildings onto the hood of a parked car.

No one was hurt but, after a visit by a state inspector several months later, employees were told not to return to the building. DHS closed the office on Aug. 13 “for the safety of the community and staff,” a spokesperson tells WW.

Janet Rosen, a DHS employee who made the complaint to the state, said workers there have been complaining to management about various problems with the building, including a faulty HVAC system, mold and cracking cement, for years. “We have brought up these issues over and over again,” she said.

The extent of the building’s problems are not clear. A structural engineer ruled the building “safe to use” in June, shortly after the concrete incident, and a city spokesperson says the building “has been repaired” after inspectors mailed a violation notice to its owner, American Property Management.

Nonetheless, workers were told to go home on Aug. 13, and have not returned.

Concorde Career Colleges, which occupies the rest of the complex, said it was “unaware of any issues with our building.” DHS declined to elaborate on its reasons for closing the building until it receives a final report from the state inspector.