OHSU, UnitedHealthcare Reach Agreement on New Contract Covering 74,000 Patients

Oregon Health & Science University and insurer UnitedHealthcare said they reached a contract that will preserve coverage for 74,000 OHSU patients after the old one expires March 31.

Neither side would describe terms of the deal, beyond saying that it is “multiyear” and that coverage would be uninterrupted.

The agreement comes after months of contentious talks, with demands made public on websites that both sides set up to make their case. That language disappeared from both today, replaced by news of a deal. WW reported yesterday that a deal was close at hand.

“Oregon Health & Science University and UnitedHealthcare today jointly announced a new multiyear agreement that will keep OHSU and its clinics, hospitals and health care professionals as in-network providers for UnitedHealthcare members,” OHSU said in a statement. “This agreement includes OHSU Hospital and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Separately, Adventist Health Portland and Hillsboro Medical Center each reached new agreements with UnitedHealthcare.”

UnitedHealthcare confirmed the agreement.

“UnitedHealthcare and OHSU have reached a multiyear agreement that ensures the people we serve have continued, uninterrupted access to OHSU’s hospitals and physicians,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement. “Our top priority throughout the negotiation was ensuring families and employers have access to the care they need from the doctors and care providers they know and trust, and this agreement accomplishes that goal.”