Oregon GOP Chairman Resigns After Oregon Journalism Project Report About His Past

Oregon Republican Party chairman Gerald “Jerry” Cummings announced his resignation today.

Cummings’ resignation comes less than 24 hours after the Oregon Journalism Project published a story about allegations of sexual violence his ex-wife leveled against him in a long-running divorce and custody case. He denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement early this afternoon, Cummings, 51, an insurance agent and pastor from Columbia County, said he is stepping down to spare his family any further difficulty.

“My children are now young adults,” Cummings said. “And beginning the cycle of he said/she said with their mother is not something I want to put them through in public forums. It is also clear that my desire in running for chairman, to unite the party and focus on winning elections, is hampered by these allegations and that they will serve as a distraction to the work of the party and our Republican elected officials and candidates going into what is a critical election cycle in 2026.”

Cummings won election to the party chairmanship in February, besting four other candidates for a position that oversees paid party staff, directs fundraising and grassroots organization, and provides leadership across the state. He hoped to help rebuild the party, which suffered the loss of a congressional seat and a seat in each legislative chamber last year, an outcome contrary to Republican strength nationally.

“I can’t honestly say that stepping down as chairman will be what is best for the party as it may embolden enemies from within and without,” Cummings said today. “What I do know is that my position as chairman is not more important than my position as a dad.”

Oregon GOP vice chair Connie Whelchel, a national party delegate and the former leader of the Republicans’ get-out-the-vote efforts, replaces Cummings as chair.

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering Oregon.