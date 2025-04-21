State Sen. Aaron Woods Dies at 75

State Sen. Aaron Woods (D-Wilsonville) died of an undisclosed illness April 19, according to Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). Woods was 75.

“Aaron had a deep heart for public service,” Wagner said. “We are grieving his loss, and our thoughts are with his family.”

Woods, a retired Xerox executive, first won election to the Oregon Senate in 2022.

During his tenure, Woods served variously as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Information Management & Technology and the Joint Committee on Ways & Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development, and as a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans and Emergency Preparedness and the Joint Committee on Transportation.

“He was a trailblazer in everything he did, always looking to the future and investing in opportunity for others,” Senate Majority Leader Kayse Jama (D-Portland) said. “He was a cherished mentor to his staff, believing in personal growth for his team.”

As the Oregon Journalism Project reported earlier this month, Wagner removed Woods from his committee assignments as Woods’ health worsened.

“Aaron often said that growing up on the South Side of Chicago, he never expected to be an elected official. But to me, he was an exact fit. His life was defined by care and service to his country, his community, and family,” Gov. Tina Kotek said.

“He fought for every Oregonian to have the education or training they needed to shape the life they wanted, no matter their background. He fought for the futures of kids just like the kid he was, who haven’t yet imagined the kinds of things they could achieve.”

Woods is survived by five adult children. His wife, Shirley, died earlier.

His death means the Senate Democrats are now one vote short of a supermajority (17 Democrats to 12 Republicans). His seat will now be filled by appointment.

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit investigative newsroom for the state of Oregon.