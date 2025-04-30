Merkley’s State Director, Jessica Stevens, Will Leave in June

Jessica Stevens, the state director for U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), announced internally earlier this week she would leave Merkley’s office in June.

Stevens joined Merkley’s office more than a decade ago from Service Employees International Union, Oregon’s largest public employee union. The LegiStorm website says her job pays $163,592 a year.

She announced her departure from her position in an email to colleagues obtained by the Oregon Journalism Project.

“After 12.5 incredible years the time has come for me to begin a new chapter. It is truly bittersweet to say goodbye to a role, a mission, and, most importantly, a team that has meant so much to me,” Stevens wrote in the email.

“Working alongside all of you to serve the people of Oregon and support the senator’s vision has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life.”

As OJP reported earlier, speculation about Merkley’s reelection plans for 2026 has been growing in Oregon political circles.

The East Portland Democrat first won his seat in 2008, defeating incumbent U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith (R-Ore.). He has carved out a role for himself, including a seat on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, that incorporates the progressive politics of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders with the independent streak that runs through his home state.

Merkley, who will turn 70 shortly before the 2026 general election, could probably waltz into another term, given Democrats’ 10 percentage-point voter registration advantage over Republicans, but some political insiders think he may have had enough.

Merkley’s campaign said earlier this month that the senator and his wife, Mary Sorteberg, “will make a formal campaign announcement regarding 2026 sometime this quarter.”

Stevens referred questions about her departure to Merkley’s spokeswoman, Maggie Sunstrum. Sunstrum says the move has nothing to do with Merkley’s plans.

“Jessica is leaving to pursue other opportunities,” Sunstrum says. “Her decision is unrelated to the senator’s forthcoming decision and one made independently for her own professional path.”

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.