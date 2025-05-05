OHSU Calls Off Purchase of Legacy Health, Ending a 20-Month Pursuit of Crosstown Rival

Oregon Health & Science University terminated its plan to purchase Legacy Health, ending a contentious 20-month effort to combine two of Portland’s largest medical systems, according to an email from OHSU interim president Steve Stadum and board chair Chad Paulson.

“After careful consideration of the evolving operating environment, the organizations have determined that the best way to meet the needs of the communities they serve is to move forward as individual organizations,” Stadum and Paulson said in their email to staff. “OHSU and Legacy will remain focused on each health system’s individual strategic objectives, with the goal of remaining well-positioned to continue supporting their people, patients and communities.”

In an email to Legacy staff, chief executive George Brown said the two health systems had “reached a mutual decision to terminate the proposed combination of our two organizations.”

OHSU confirmed that the deal was off in a statement.

The deal was star-crossed from the beginning, with both organizations struggling with rising salaries and higher costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both organizations have reported losses in recent years, and it was never clear that a combination would bring profitability.

WW reported extensively on the obstacles the merger faced in a cover story last month.

OHSU’s position deteriorated recently as the Trump administration seeks to slash funding for the National Institutes of Health, which provides about $300 million a year to OHSU researchers. It also faces cutbacks at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, a lightning rod for animal rights groups that collects about $56 million from the NIH every year.

Labor unions had supported the deal, betting that union-friendly OHSU would improve conditions for Legacy employees, who, until recently, had been mostly nonunion.

“We are disappointed that the OHSU-Legacy Health transaction will not proceed,” said a spokesman for Service Employees International Union Local 49, which represents 1,200 Legacy workers. “SEIU members are committed to quality, affordable healthcare for all people that is delivered by valued employees in high-quality jobs.”

The Oregon Nurses Association, which represents health care workers at OHSU and, more recently, Legacy, said it, too, regretted the deal’s demise.

“The Oregon Nurses Association and our partners in labor supported the deal because, ultimately, we believed it would lead to better working conditions for frontline caregivers and high standards for patient care,” ONA said in a statement. “While we are disappointed with their decision to terminate the deal, this will not impact ONA’s ongoing work to organize frontline caregivers and fight for fair contracts that prioritize workers and patients over profits.”