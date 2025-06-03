WW Honored for General Excellence in Five-State Journalism Contest

WW took home six prizes, four of them first place, at the 2024 Excellence in Journalism Awards, a five-state contest run by the Society of Professional Journalists.

Among our honors: the top prize for General Excellence for a medium-size newsroom in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana or Alaska. It’s the second consecutive year WW has won that award, given to outstanding work published by a newsroom with six to 20 employees.

Rachel Saslow won first prize for a soft news feature (“Are You Soho House Material?” March 20, 2024); Larry Colton took first place for sports reporting (“Bill and Me,” June 5, 2024); and Lucas Manfield received first prize for crime and law enforcement reporting (“What Happened in Hoover Jail,” March 6, 2024).

“Extremely thorough reporting on what happens when a system goes off the rails,” a contest judge wrote of Manfield’s story on jail guards using gang members as enforcers.

WW creative director Whitney McPhie won second prize for the print page design of Ballot Buddy, WW’s guide to Portland’s expanded city elections, while Michael Raines took second place for photo essay (“Cheap Seats,” Feb. 21, 2024).