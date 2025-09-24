Maybe this goes against our self interest, but we think you should take a break from reading the news.

Inside your phone is a global tally of horror and injustice. It’s difficult to think of a recent moment, outside of the pandemic, when the prospects of our republic appeared so grim. And even if President Trump weren’t drooling over adding Portland to his national revenge tour, the Rose City still wouldn’t be having its best year.

On the one hand, it feels impossible—and perhaps irresponsible—to look away. But the other hand is holding a book. Those pages contain what the latest headlines never will: solace, perspective and even joy. When the going gets tough, the tough go to a library. (By the way, for all the bad press the Central Library has received of late, some 20 branches of the Multnomah County Library are in the midst of renovations, replacement or spruce-ups. The two-story, 21,000-square-foot Holgate Library opened just this summer in the Foster-Powell neighborhood—and it looks fantastic!)

What We're Reading to Stay Sane

If you’re not sure what to read, your neighbor probably has a recommendation. It’s in that spirit that we asked a few Portlanders what they’re reading to take their mind off current events. Some were reading to find solutions, others for a few hours of escape. We consider both approaches equally valid, and we’ve cataloged their suggestions in the following pages. (Our own staff is reading, too—you’ll find their contributions on page 11.) What’s on their bedside tables runs from local history to post-apocalyptic sci-fi, but it sure seems like there’s a movers-and-shakers book club dedicated to Ezra Klein’s Abundance.

Look, you wouldn’t go for an all-day hike without first eating breakfast. The path ahead of us is long, and we have a feeling it will be mostly uphill. Here’s fuel. —Aaron Mesh, editor

Omar El Akkad

Author of, most recently, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

What he’s reading: Theory of Water: Nishnaabe Maps to the Times Ahead by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

“Leanne might be my favorite living writer. I first read her latest, Theory of Water, before it was published, and found myself coming back to it again recently. From such a simple-seeming question—how do we exist alongside water?—she forms this beautiful meditation on what it means to care for the world we live in, to care for one another. It’s hard to think of a more instructive, soulful book to read right now.”

Shannon Singleton

Multnomah County commissioner, District 2

What she’s reading: The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin; The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

On The Stone Sky: “This book is an escape. I learned about N.K. through a master class where she discussed how to create your own world when writing. As a sci-fi nerd, I immediately bought the books and have thoroughly enjoyed this series and the escape it provides to living under this federal regime.”

On The Message: “I adore his writing. His words always serve as a powerful motivator for me to keep pushing, keep fighting, to stand against oppression and violence, and to find the courage to speak up and out. This has been even more poignant in my role as a commissioner as well as in the current environment.”

Jessica Vega Pederson

Multnomah County chair

What she’s reading: Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson

“I split between reading on a tactical level on how to approach all the chaos and absurdity happening in our world and reading for pure escapism. Right now, my tactical reading is Abundance, and I highly recommend it. I also find solace in cozy Regency historical mysteries—curling up with some tea and reading the flirty banter between a duke and an intelligent, feisty lady as they solve a murder is pure enjoyment. And when I really want to escape, I hop onto the Switch and escape to Hyrule for a while to play Tears of the Kingdom. Defeating a Lynel can be highly therapeutic when vanquishing unconstitutional, destructive federal policies is out of reach.”

Bobby Hooper

Bar owner, Afterlife

What he’s reading: The Light She Gives by R.M. Drake

“The Light She Gives immediately reminds me to reconnect to self. To not just self-reflect but to be gentle with my own heart. In this collection of short poems from R.M. Drake, the emphasis to heal from a relationship gone awry lies all within the self-reflection and ability to reconnect to one’s true self."

Dr. Maxine Dexter

U.S. representative, Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District

What she’s reading: Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk

“It’s strange, beautiful, and quietly radical. It is so good I actually left it at my bedside table to keep me from reading instead of working while attending Climate Week in New York City.”

Kimber Shade

Drag queen

What she’s reading: The $100 Startup: Reinvent the Way You Make a Living, Do What you Love, and Create a New Future by Chris Guillebeau

“The only thing grounding me right now is the vision of a future where our community can fund and realize our collective dreams. Each chapter of The $100 Startup inspires us to take chances on our ideas, setting the tone for entrepreneurs to create meaningful ventures from minimal resources. In a world that feels like it’s burning, this book is an escape that reminds us that while the flames rage, we can still prepare and build.”

Angelita Morillo

Portland city councilor, District 3

What she’s reading: The Tale of Despereaux by Kate DiCamillo

“I have been reading The Tale of Despereaux to my nieces over FaceTime. Best book in the world by the way—as wholesome as it gets!”

Jane Lubliner

Registered nurse

What she’s reading: Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“I was recommended this book by a co-worker after sharing that I loved one of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s other books, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. The story line is captivating and easy to get drawn into. The book explores family dynamics with each family member giving their own story line over the span of one night at a party. It is a very fun and light read!”

Chuck Klosterman

Author of The Nineties and the forthcoming Football

What he’s reading: The Image by Daniel J. Boorstin

“There isn’t anything I’m reading at the moment that accurately applies to this question, since what’s happening in society at large and how I live my own life aren’t particularly connected. However, I did read something about six months ago that I’m still thinking about: The Image by Daniel J. Boorstin. The Image is one of those books written in the past that makes more sense now than when it first came out. Originally published in 1962, the subtitle of Boorstin’s book is ‘A Guide to Pseudo-Events in America,’ and—at the time—he was mostly talking about television. But what the author accidentally describes more accurately is the machinations of the internet, particularly how it creates the illusion of a reality in constant motion when (in actuality) almost nothing is transpiring at all (and that most of what appears to be ‘news’ is just the reinterpretation of consciously fabricated pseudo-events). Ideologically, the book is supposed to be unsettling. It suggests that most of what we see in the world is not actually happening. But now, paradoxically, a lot of Boostin’s points feel reassuring. Maybe it’s all fake.”

Juan Carlos Gonzalez

Metro councilor, District 4

What he’s reading: Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson

“I’m hungry for new ideas about how we move forward as a region. Abundance speaks to me about the urgent need to reform and renew government’s ability to meet people’s most pressing needs—housing that families can actually afford, clean energy that fuels our future economy, and a modernized democratic process that truly serves the people.”

Steve Novick

Portland city councilor, District 3

What he’s reading: Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee by Dee Brown

“I’m reading Joe Posnanski’s baseball blog faithfully—read his book Why We Love Baseball a few months ago—and I’m rereading Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, which is, of course, terribly sad, so I don’t know if it keeps me sane, but I just thought it was time since I first read it over 50 years ago.”

Ally J. Ward

Comedian

What she’s reading: The Eyes are the Best Part by Monika Kim; Hurts So Good by Leigh Cowart

“The constant negative news cycle and state of the world can be overwhelming and anxiety inducing. Taking time to step away from that and engage in something I enjoy helps alleviate some of those symptoms. But also my domme expects me to be reading daily, so making them proud and maintaining a good girl status is a plus for me.”

Bri Rossi

Artist, Little Leaf Ink

What she’s reading: The Silo Series by Hugh Howey

“It’s a post-apocalyptic kind of vibe. But there’s a nice piece of humanity, too, which I find comforting. The character development’s really wonderful. I just want to know what happens in their world. I hope it doesn’t happen to our world.”

Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong

Superintendent, Portland Public Schools

What she’s reading: Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts. by Brené Brown

“As a superintendent, Dare to Lead resonates with me because it redefines leadership as courage rooted in vulnerability and trust. Brené Brown offers tools to build authentic relationships, foster collaboration, and lead with empathy. Reading it strengthens my ability to inspire staff, students, and community while modeling resilience and compassionate leadership. The entire leadership team will begin reading it this October.”

Dr. Catherine McNeur

Professor of history, Portland State University

What she’s reading: The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

“I reread Ross Gay’s Book of Delights and Book of (More) Delights whenever I find myself veering towards despair. What makes these books such an effective antidote is that Gay doesn’t glibly look for delight by overlooking what is terrible in our world. He addresses the inequities and the ugliness, historical and continuing, and yet still finds ways to unearth beauty in everyday moments, such as exchanging silly looks with a baby at a restaurant, mistaking someone for his uncle, or a brief exchange with a TSA agent: in short, our shared humanity. Gay has written empowering guides that continue to help reset my vision and energy as I find a way to move forward.”

Dorothy Lane

Manager, New Renaissance Bookshop

What she’s reading: The Gabriel Messages by Shanta Gabriel

“Most of the chapters are maybe two pages long, and they talk about things like in these troubled times, the only place you can find stability is inside your own self. I read it first thing in the morning. I get up and make my chai and read a few pages, and it really helps me get my day started on a positive note. It’s important for all humans to stay connected with the earth because we are so bombarded with images and messages and things from the outside of us that it’s easy to get overwhelmed and anxious. Having a strong connection to the earth helps me to be able to keep my head clear of that excess of emotion and energy.”

Tomboy

Drag artist

What they’re reading: Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions by Larry Mitchell

“I recently found a digital copy of this late ’70s gay manifesto, and was moved by its optimism and crunchy charm. It’s a series of short stories and illustrations, all a little absurd and fantastical, but I find comfort in the ways our queer elders saw the world more open to change than I currently do.”

Julia Brim-Edwards

Multnomah County commissioner, District 3

What she’s reading: Portland’s Audacious Champion, How Bill Naito Overcame Anti-Japanese Hate and Became an Intrepid Civic Leader by Erica Naito-Campbell

“There’s always a stack of books on my nightstand, but I’ve been especially inspired by the reading about the life and legacy of Bill Naito. Reading Portland’s Audacious Champion is a powerful reminder of what makes Portland special.

“For me, his life reflects the promise of the American dream—that through hard work, optimism, and a sense of responsibility to others, you can not only build a future for yourself, but also strengthen the community around you.

“Today, when we’re looking for hope and direction, Bill Naito reminds us that leadership rooted in service, optimism, and resilience can carry us forward. At a time when Portland faced real challenges, Bill Naito saw opportunity. He rolled up his sleeves, took risks, and invested in making this a place where people could thrive.”

Adam Possehl

Hiring and training coordinator, Powell’s Books

What he’s reading: Tramps Like Us by Joe Westmoreland

“When faced with troubling events in the present, I often look to the past to find hope and guidance from other generations who lived in difficult times. Earlier this summer, I read Tramps Like Us by Joe Westmoreland. This moving novel follows Joe from his traumatic childhood in Kansas City in the 1970s to his eventual community among other queer outcasts in San Francisco in the 1990s. These characters lived increasingly desperate lives as the AIDS crisis deepened, and despite an uncaring, hostile government, found solace and comfort in their chosen family.”

Ry Bred

Drag queen

What she’s reading: The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book of Bread and What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

On Big Book of Bread: “This recommendation should be obvious. I love a good loaf of bread, and everyone should be able to bake some goodies at home. King Arthur Baking Co. is the expert on home bread baking. I love being baked and bred.”

On What We Talk About: “Local Portland plus-size body advocate and icon Aubrey Gordon details the experiences of being fat in America. She explores modern fatphobic systems with historical contexts and compassionate consideration. Seeing other fat advocates speak up for body positivity, inclusivity and building community has been a driving force for my confidence in my body in and out of drag. I will not feel bad for being fat.”

Sam Chapman

Executive director, Center for Psychedelic Policy

What he’s reading: The Old Patagonian Express: By Train Through the Americas by Paul Theroux

“As an only child from two only children, I grew up with a strong inclination for independence and exploration. I was lucky enough to travel to about a dozen countries as a kid. I was always looking to escape the vicinity of my parents and find my own experiences outside the culture I knew at home. Theroux’s solo travels and his style of observation and comedic interaction with locals remind me of those days, and inspire me to travel more, hopefully slowly and intentionally, by train!”

Ervanny Astari

Artist, Astari Designs

What she’s reading: The Happiness of Pursuit by Chris Guillebeau

“This book makes me feel motivated to go do and start stuff. He’s also a Portlander.”

Dr. Brian Druker

Scientist, incoming president of Knight Cancer Institute

What he’s reading: Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson

“Just finished The Second Mountain by David Brooks as a way to inspire me to take on another challenge in my career. Am now reading Abundance to help me understand how best to build the future we want.”

Meghan Moyer

Multnomah County commissioner, District 1

What she’s reading: King Leopold’s Ghost: A Story of Greed, Terror, and Heroism in Colonial Africa by Adam Hochschild; Wolfsong by TJ Klune

“Because I am quite dyslexic, I listen to audiobooks. I tend to jump back and forth between a nonfiction book sparked by thinking about current events to fantasy to get my mind off reality. I am currently listening to King Leopold’s Ghost about the genocide at the turn of the century in the Congo where 8 million Congolese were killed under colonial rule. The book before that was Wolfsong by TJ Klune. This fantasy book includes queer love and werewolves. I recommend both books.”

Rachelle Cochran

Comedian

What she’s reading: The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin

“It reminded me that creativity isn’t something we wait for; it’s everywhere, in every moment, if we’re willing to notice. As a creative, I often get fired up about where ideas come from, and this book gave me both comfort and clarity: Inspiration isn’t rare or fleeting, it’s woven into daily life. Reading it has helped me shift from waiting on creativity to living it, and that perspective has been a huge source of calm and motivation.”

Tiffany Koyama Lane

Portland city councilor, District 3

What she’s reading: Funny Story by Emily Henry; Mischievous Creatures by Catherine McNeur

“When I need to escape the real world, I reach for a fun Emily Henry rom-com novel. And if I have more brain power, I reach for Mischievous Creatures. McNeur tells the story of two sisters, Margaretta Hare Morris and Elizabeth Carrington, who made BIG contributions to entomology and botany in 19th century America, but their contributions were largely erased from scientific history due to their gender. The way she explores the systemic exclusion of women from science is profound and so important.”