Trump Says He’s Sending Troops to Portland

Snipers with both stingballs and rifles were stationed on the ICE building roof in July.

President Donald Trump has authorized a U.S. military mission in Portland, he said Saturday morning.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

The move comes against the wishes of state and local leaders, who gathered Friday night at a Portland church to warn of a massing of federal agents in the city. They described the agents’ arrival as an attempt to goad residents into a confrontation that would give the president a pretext for a military crackdown, and urged residents not to take the bait.

In a statement Saturday morning, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek urged calm.

“My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information,” she said. “We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission. There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm. I ask Oregonians to stay calm and enjoy a beautiful fall day. We will have further comment when we have more information.”