Kotek Says Military Committed to Demobilizing All Portland Area Troops. Military Says It Has Other Plans

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (left) stands next to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek at a press conference decrying President Donald Trump’s vow to send federal troops to Portland.

Shortly after the Oregon governor’s office said all federalized National Guard members outside Portland will begin to demobilize within days, a spokeswoman for the U.S. military said this information was wrong.

While 100 Oregon National Guard troops outside Portland are indeed demobilizing, 100 remain in place, a U.S. Northern Command Spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Teresa Meadows told WW in a phone interview, and she said there is no plan for now to remove those 100 troops.

Meadows confirmed that her information contradicted an announcement put out by Oregon officials Wednesday afternoon.

In that announcement, Oregon leaders said all the troops based outside of Portland would soon be demobilizing, a development which, if true would mark the close of another chapter in the state’s thus-far successful effort to block the Trump administration from deploying the military in its largest city.

In the initial news release, Gov. Tina Kotek’s office said she was releasing the following statement “after receiving a verbal demobilization order from the U.S. Northern Command for the 200 Oregon National Guard members.”

At a press conference later Wednesday, Kotek said the military may have gone back on its word. “Earlier today we had a verbal commitment from the Northern Command that all 200 National Gaurd troops were going to be demobilized,” she said. “Now we’re hearing they’re waiting. And so we don’t know if that’s actually happening.”

As Kotek noted, a partial demobilization had already been announced early this week, when U.S. Northern Command, which oversees the troops, confirmed that all 200 California National Guard members posted outside Portland would pack up, as would about half of the 200 Oregon National Guard members.

Kotek said she wanted all the troops to go home, and was told verbally by Northern Command Wednesday that they would be.

“I think its just an indicator of the confusion and inconsistency and lack of, frankly protocol, to decide what is happening with our National Guard troops,” she said. “I’m going to keep pushing for sending everybody home.”

The specific cost of the mission, which in practice has mostly consisted of troops waiting on bases after a federal court blocked their deployment almost from the start, has likely come to around $16 million thus far, according to the Oregon Military Department. (The federal government bears the cost, the OMD says.)

Attorney General Dan Rayfield had also earlier Wednesday sent out a statement based on the premise the all the Oregon National Gaurd troops would be demobilizing.

“We’re grateful the federal government is finally doing the right thing and sending the Oregon Guard members home, where they belong, with their families and communities in time for the Thanksgiving holiday,” he said, before the military contradicted this premise.

Even if all the troops were sent home, it is unclear if this would be the last word in a saga that began in late September, when President Donald Trump said he would send military to protect “War ravaged” Portland.

The ensuing legal battle resulted in a permanent block on the deployment, when a federal judge rejected federal officials’ legal case for the mission. But the Trump administration’s appeal to a higher court remains active.

There were developments on that front Wednesday afternoon as well. The 9th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals directed the federal government to file weekly status reports regarding the current status of any federalized Oregon National Guard, including updates on the defederalization of any troops.

Beyond that though, the appeal would be put on pause, the appeals court said, until the U.S. Supreme Courts rules on a similar case regarding the deployment of the National Guard in Illinois.