In a Sea of ICE Stories, What Happened Beneath the Surface Stood Out

To end 2025, we assigned each reporter in the WW newsroom to pick two stories by a colleague that stood out in 2025. We then had the recipient of the compliment pass it on—but not before penning an update to the tales. Here’s the first of these stories.

Oct. 12

Why Joanna Hou loved it: There were a sea of news stories on U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in Portland this year, but few feel as dystopian and memorable as a reported incident in which a federal agent threatened to shoot and arrest an on-duty paramedic. We have a small team of journalists without a breaking news or crime reporter. That means we can’t always get to everything, but we try to get to the things that matter most. Andrew Schwartz’s coverage of this incident is exactly that.

This piece has lingered with me ever since my first read because it challenged some of the things I see as central tenets of our society: moving aside for emergency vehicles and prioritizing people in urgent need of medical care. The allegations Andrew presented in this story are, if true, examples of some of the most egregious overstepping by federal agents at protests anywhere nationwide. It’s therefore no shock to me that this was one of the most widely discussed articles of the year.

Killer detail: This piece is littered with chilling details about the interaction between a paramedic crew and ICE agents. The most obvious pick is one where, while the ambulance driver is putting the vehicle back into park, it rolls forward slightly toward some agents. “An agent, the driver recalled, ‘pointed his finger at me in a threatening manner and began viciously yelling in my face, stating, ‘DON’T YOU EVER DO THAT AGAIN, I WILL SHOOT YOU, I WILL ARREST YOU RIGHT NOW.’”

Andrew Schwartz on what’s happened since: Federal agents “overstate the degree of physical danger they faced at the ICE facility,” a judge later determined at trial. Her decision blocking military deployment to Portland stands while an appeals court ruminates. (A Dec. 23 U.S. Supreme Court ruling appeared to bolster Oregon’s legal case.) Meanwhile, even as protests have largely quieted outside Portland ICE, the Pentagon says it continues to hold around 100 Oregon National Guard members under federal command. Ongoing training “includes deescalation, crowd control, and understanding the Standing Rules for the Use of Force (SRUF),” Northern Command tells WW. “The training is both academic and practical.” Meanwhile, federal immigration arrests go on—as do tensions with Portland medical workers. Recently, the Oregon Nurses Association described feds behaving in “highly unusual” ways when guarding detainees receiving treatment at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.