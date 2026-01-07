Hundreds Rally in Portland at Two Vigils to Protest the Killing of Renee Good by ICE Agents

Several hundred people attended three different vigils and demonstrations this evening to protest the killing today by ICE officers in Minneapolis of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was observing ICE activities from her car.

The reaction to the killing of Renee Nicole Good by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Minneapolis today was swift, national, and local.

Not long after Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis told ICE to “Get the fuck out of Minneapolis,” about 300 people gathered in cold and drizzle in Terry Schrunk Plaza in Pioneer Courthouse Square and at the ICE facility on South Macadam Avenue for rallies and vigils.

The largest group was at Terry Schrunk Plaza, organized by the advocacy groups Freedom Road Socialist Organization and Portland Contra Deportaciones. The group combined a vigil and rally and encouraged more resistance. Five or six speakers urged the crowd to “Say her name!” and to carry Good’s memory forward, protesting ICE in particular and the authoritarian turn in politics in general.

An ICE agent shot Good, 37, at the wheel of her Honda Pilot, which was partially blocking the street during an ICE operation focused on Somali immigrants. In the hours after her killing, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz specifically mentioned Portland as a place he hoped would stand with Minneapolis.

The Portland rallies were entirely peaceful, with little tension, although the customary four or five pro-Trump and pro-ICE counterdemonstrators showed up with bullhorns at the end of the evening. Police monitored the rallies and the back-and-forth yelling of the protesters and counterprotesters, but no fights broke out.