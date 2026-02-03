Judge Restricts Feds From Deploying Tear Gas, Other Weapons, at Portland ICE Facility

PORTLAND, OREGON USA - January 24, 2026 -- ICE agents unleash tear gas and flash bang grenades at protesters. Furious protests erupted in Portland over the killing in Minneapolis this morning of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, who was shot dead today by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. (Photo by John Rudoff/Sipa-USA)

Three days after federal agents sparked outrage by deploying tear gas on a protest that featured numerous children, a federal judge on Tuesday severely restricted federal agents from using chemical or projectile munitions around the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement facility on Portland’s South Waterfront.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon’s order bans the use of the “less lethal” weapons except in situations of imminent danger. Imminent danger, the order makes clear, can not simply be trespassing, refusal to move, or refusal to obey a dispersal order.

The order marks a new phase in a case that has been months in the making. In the ACLU of Oregon-led class action lawsuit, journalists and protesters—including Jack Dickinson, the Portland Chicken—allege federal agents at the ICE facility have repeatedly assaulted them and violated their First Amendment rights.

The plaintiffs sought a temporary restraining order in recent days, and the judge’s order grants their request. “In a well-functioning constitutional democratic republic, free speech, courageous newsgathering, and nonviolent protest are all permitted, respected, and even celebrated,” Simon wrote. “In an authoritarian regime, that is not the case. Our nation is now at a crossroads.”

In a statement to WW, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the First Amendment only protects speech and peaceful assembly—not rioting—and that federal agents in South Portland have faced grave threats.

“DHS is taking appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters,” her statement said.

Others, like U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, called the ruling a win for Oregonians who care about common decency.

“The judge put it well when he stressed how the First Amendment sets America apart from totalitarian regimes,” Wyden said in a statement, adding that the Trump administration’s ”default reaction to opposition is violence against peaceful protesters and observers.”