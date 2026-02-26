Police End Investigation Into Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s Husband

Dr. Shawn DeRemer, the Portland area doctor and husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, won’t face charges over allegations of assault, according to multiple Beltway news outlets. The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. confirmed to WW that its investigation into a sexual assault complaint at the U.S. Department of Labor was closed due to lack of evidence.

But CBS News and other outlets, which first reported the police investigation was closed, also cited anonymous sources who said DeRemer remains banned from Labor Department headquarters.

The New York Times had reported last week that DeRemer had been barred from the department’s Washington D.C. office after multiple staffers there accused him of sexual assault. The Times cited anonymous sources and a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A police report the MPD sent to WW last week noted an incident at the building dated Dec. 18. The report did not include the names of am accuser or accused, but said that “the complainant reported a sexual contact against her will.”

Asked about the status of this same report Thursday, a MPD spokesperson told WW that detectives from MPD’s Sexual Assault Unit conducted a review of evidence in the case with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Following that review,” the spokesperson said, “USAO determined that there was no evidence of a crime. Based on that finding, MPD’s investigation into this matter has concluded.”

The spokesperson did not respond to a question about when the investigation concluded. Labor Department spokespeople did not respond to emailed questions, and a call and voicemail left with a number listed for DeRemer went unanswered.

DeRemer is listed as the president of an anesthesia company headquartered just outside Milwaukie.

Chavez-DeRemer, his wife, served for years as Happy Valley’s mayor and represented Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in Congress for one term. After the Republican lost her 2024 reelection bid to U.S. Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Ore.), President Donald Trump made her labor secretary in March.