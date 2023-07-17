Field Office, a Trophy Complex Unable to Find Tenants, Defaults on $73.8 Million Loan

The owners of Field Office, a 290,375-square-foot office complex near the Willamette River, have defaulted on their $73.8 million loan after being unable to find enough tenants, becoming the latest office owners to throw in the towel on Portland’s struggling office market.

Field Office is owned by New York investment bank Goldman Sachs and Lincoln Property Co., a Dallas-based real estate firm with operations in Portland. The pair bought Field Office from local developer Project^ and National Real Estate Advisors, an investment firm based in Washington, D.C., for $118 million in April 2019, according to public records.

In lieu of a foreclosure, the lender on the property hired real estate services company CBRE to sell the loan, according to an email obtained by WW that describes the sale.

“CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors have been retained as the exclusive advisor for the sale of a $73.8 million nonperforming senior loan secured by a Class “A”, recently constructed office campus in Portland, Oregon,” the email says. “The lender is in the process of finalizing a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure with the borrower affording investors the potential for an expedited path to title.”

A person familiar with the loan confirmed that the property in question is Field Office.

Bids for the loan are due on Aug. 15, the email says.

An executive at Lincoln Properties declined to comment on the sale, as did a spokesperson for Goldman Sachs. An executive at CBRE didn’t return an email immediately.

Field Office is a complex of two six-story buildings on Northwest Front Avenue just north of the Fremont Bridge. Geared toward technology firms with young workers, it has a rooftop deck, a gym, parking for 200 bicycles and electric scooter charging stations. The property’s market value is $62,700,490, according to property records, about $11 million less than the loan amount.

Field Office is located in an Enterprise Zone, making certain businesses eligible for five-year tax abatements through Prosper Portland, the city’s development agency.

Portland has struggled to attract office tenants since the pandemic, when many companies let their employees work from home. Many workers opted to stay there after protests turned into riots. Next came the fentanyl epidemic, which turned parts of downtown into open-air drug markets.

Real estate firm Colliers pegs the vacancy rate for downtown Portland offices at 26.2%. In square feet, it’s enough to fill the U.S. Bancorp Tower (aka “Big Pink”) eight times. Real estate brokers suspect the rate is much higher.

Defaults struck old buildings and new ones as vacancy rates soared. Jackson Tower, a landmark building that overlooks Pioneer Square, defaulted on a loan from JPMorgan Chase earlier this year, court filings show.

Jackson Tower Partners LLC, the owner of the 12-story beaux arts office building in the 800 block of Southwest Broadway, borrowed $11.5 million from JPMorgan Chase in 2018, and missed its first loan payment on Nov. 1, 2022, according to a complaint filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on April 5.