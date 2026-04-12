How One Candidate “Stepped in It” With Trade Unions While Discussing Data Centers

Hey Google, why are data centers becoming a third rail of Oregon politics?

As candidates for the Oregon Legislature meet with WW’s editorial board for endorsement interviews prior to the May 19 election, one topic is emerging as a hot button: data centers, and how they affect the communities where they sprout. In Washington County, for instance, at least two House candidates—Myrna Muñoz and Tammy Carpenter—have signed onto a petition calling for a pause on construction of data centers, which provide towns with a short-term economic boost but use an enormous amount of water to cool computers producing artificial intelligence.

The tension is perhaps felt most keenly in House District 52. That district includes much of the Columbia River Gorge, from Troutdale to The Dalles, which means it’s a center of Oregon hydropower. Google has opened at least six data centers in the district, according to three Democratic primary candidates, although it isn’t clear how many of these facilities are operational. As a result, The Oregonian reported last week, Google’s data centers consumed 550 million gallons of water in The Dalles last year—40% of the water usage in that gorge city.

House District 52 is an open seat—the incumbent, state Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) is seeking to move up to the Senate—with four Democrats and two Republicans seeking the office. Three of the Democratic primary candidates visited WW for an interview last week. All three said they supported a pause in data center construction.

But trade unions covet the hardhat jobs that come with building data centers. Nick Walden Poublon, who narrowly lost to Helfrich in 2024, told WW that he “stepped in it” while seeking the endorsement of the Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council. The council, which represents construction workers in 30 unions, endorsed Walden Poublon’s opponent, David Osborn.

We asked Walden Poublon what exactly he said to irk the unions. His reply started a lively conversation, shown in the video below. (Nick Walden Poublon is seated at right, David Osborn is at left, and Hank Sanders is in the middle.)