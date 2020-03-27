The city of Portland expects to receive about $100 million in federal disaster relief from the $2 trillion COVID-19 bailout bill President Donald Trump signed into law today.
Elizabeth Edwards, the city's government relations director, gave that news to the city's Disaster Policy Council today.
Edwards tells WW that much about the disaster relief aid remains uncertain, including exactly how much the city will get (it could be more or less than $100 million) and how the money must be spent.
"Right now we are operating off back-of-the-napkin calculations," Edwards says. "I am awaiting more information from staff on the specifics."
