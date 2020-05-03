It's a similar policy to one that emerged in Oakland and Seattle as city leaders tried to keep residents from jamming neighborhood parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Portland, cars won't be entirely banned from the chosen streets, but city officials want to prioritize walking, bicycling and skating in the road, with enough room for people to stay 6 feet apart. That means closing the roads to all but local traffic—that is, drivers who live or work on those blocks.