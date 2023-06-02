Here Are the Three Possible Maps of Portland’s Four Voting Districts Come Fall 2024

ONE GREEN CITY: East Portland neighborhoods like Pleasant Valley will become a district voting bloc under all three maps. (Allison Barr)

The city is amidst a massive overhaul of its form of government and how it elects leaders. That’s because last year Portlanders overwhelmingly passed a sweeping ballot measure that makes three critical changes to our government: It scraps political control of bureaus and places a city administrator in charge of civic functions while a 12-member City Council makes policy; it splits the city into four geographic voting districts; and officials representing those four districts are elected using ranked-choice voting.

On Thursday, an independent citizen advisory body released three maps of potential voting districts. One of these three maps will determine in which voting district each Portlander will cast their ballot in 2024.

The charter measure required that the commission draw maps that keep communities ‘of common interest’ together, not bifurcate existing political or geographic boundaries (such as freeways and major thoroughfares), and draw districts of equal population.

After hearing public testimony, the 13-person commission will vote on the map in August. If nine or more commissioners approve of a particular map, the decision is final.

The three maps are broadly similar. All three keep the west side and outer East Portland as distinct voting blocs, and bunch North and inner Northeast Portland together. The differences lie in where the boundaries fall: Should Sellwood be lumped with the west side, for example, or should the Central Eastside join that district instead?

Below are the three map possibilities.

Map #1 (City of Portland)

Map #2 (City of Portland)