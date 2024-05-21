Portland-Area Voters on Track to Approve Funds for Teachers, Roads and Levees

Voters in and around Portland were on track to renew funding for teachers and road repairs and to approve new money for the levees that keep the Columbia River from flooding Portland International Airport and the neighborhoods around it.

The fate of a $380 million bond to improve infrastructure at the Oregon Zoo, meantime, wasn’t clear as of 8:30 pm.

Measure 26-246, which renews the supplemental property tax that pays for about 660 teachers and other staff at Portland Public Schools, was passing 68% to 32% as of 8:30 pm. Renewal of the 10-cent-per-gallon city gas tax, first passed by Portland voters in 2016, was up 69% to 31%. The property tax to maintain 100-year-old Columbia River levees in Multnomah County was winning 65% to 35%.

The zoo bond was up only narrowly, 51% to 49%.

Three out of the four revenue measures were on track for passage despite anti-tax sentiment. Late last year, Gov. Tina Kotek called for a three-year moratorium on all new taxes. To comply, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson has said she will seek to put off an increase in the Preschool for All tax that is scheduled for 2026.

Three of the four measures were crucial to maintaining services.

Without the supplemental education money, which voters first approved in 2000, Portland Public Schools would have to cut teachers. The district already plans to lay off about 100 employees because of a budget shortfall created in part by Portland teachers’ new labor contract.

City roads, already pockmarked with potholes, would suffer even more without a renewal of the gas tax, which is expected to raise $70.5 million for maintenance and new safety features.

If voters don’t approve the $150 million levy for levees, the Urban Flood Safety & Water Quality District would lose $100 million in federal matching funds to repair and reinforce the berms. And the levees would lose federal accreditation, driving up the price of flood insurance.

The Oregon Zoo, meantime, wouldn’t close without the new money. The $380 million from new bonds, to be paid off by property owners in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, would be used to create better living conditions for animals.