City Council Tells Prosper Portland to Simplify

Prosper Portland, the city’s once-powerful economic development agency that redeveloped Slabtown and the South Waterfront, has for a decade been in the throes of an identity crisis.

Its bread and butter of creating urban renewal districts with tax-increment financing to boost development and jobs went out of favor as its work appeared to foster gentrification. Since then, Prosper has tried to pivot and broaden the types of projects it undertakes to spur development—with mixed success.

At a May 8 presentation before the City Council, Prosper executive director Kimberly Branam said the agency was at an “inflection point” and needed some wins, especially as the city has struggled to get back on its feet after COVID-19 and the racial justice protests of 2020.

City Commissioner Dan Ryan told Branam he felt Prosper was spreading itself too thin and needed to home in on a few big projects—especially the redevelopment of the old post office lot in Northwest Portland.

“I actually think having 10 priorities is too much,” Ryan said. “Getting some real wins, seeing demonstrated success in Broadway Corridor, is the exact reputation uptick we need.”