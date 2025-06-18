Parks Director Adena Long Is On Administrative Leave

Portland Parks and Recreation director Adena Long was placed on administrative leave by the city this week.

City administrator Michael Jordan told parks bureau staff in a Wednesday afternoon email that Long was on leave, but did not specify what type of leave. A city spokesperson confirmed that it was administrative leave.

“I’m reaching out to let you know that Director Long is on leave, and I’m writing to let you know my plan while she is on leave,” Jordan wrote. “I recognize this news creates uncertainty during what is already a challenging time...I am asking that everyone respect Director Long’s privacy during her leave.”

In the interim, Jordan wrote, deputy city administrator Sonia Schmanski would be assuming Long’s role.

The parks bureau did not immediately return a request for comment.

The bureau is in a difficult place. More and more of its assets are aging and failing each year, and parks leaders have warned that if voters don’t approve a doubling of the existing Parks Levy on the November ballot, parks will be forced to slash a quarter of its programming and decommission even more of its assets.

While the City Council was able to spare the parks bureau from about $7 million in parks maintenance cuts in this year’s budget cycle, bureau leaders sparred with various councilors (most notably Councilor Eric Zimmerman) who called into question the transparency of parks leadership and the information they’d supplied to the council.

Schmanski emailed parks bureau staff after Jordan. “I want to reiterate what City Administrator Jordan shared below: I am here to support you, and the important work we are doing together,” Schmanski wrote. “I also know the coming weeks are critical for charting the future of our park system and transitioning into the Public Works Service Area. I will continue to support Council decision-making about a future parks levy.” Schmanski also said she’d work with deputy city administrator Priya Dhanapal to help the transition of parks into the public works service area, which Dhanapal oversees.

“For many years I have respected and appreciated the dedication, passion and work ethic you bring to our top 10 parks system,” Schmanski wrote to staff. “You show up and deliver for community in ways large and small every day – the spaces you care for and the connections you make possible are a reason people come to Portland, and a reason they stay.”