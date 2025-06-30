Death of State Transportation Package Puts Portland’s Road Maintenance “at Risk,” City Says

Last week, the Oregon Democrats’ major transportation bill worth died a dramatic death, marooning a $11.7 billion tax package that Democrats had hoped would fund state highway projects.

Now, the city of Portland and Mayor Keith Wilson are also bemoaning the death of House Bill 2025, saying its demise will likely put “critical maintenance and safety services at risk” and lead to layoffs within the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Wilson said he was “deeply disappointed the state legislature failed to make the critical investment our transportation system needs.”

“Vital infrastructure jobs are on the line, and our ability to deliver basic safety services like filling potholes and improving traffic conditions is at risk,” Wilson said. “I urge the legislature to act quickly and deliver a solution that supports all Oregon communities, including Portland.”

PBOT said it was counting on $11 million within the bill to fund PBOT’s “basic maintenance and operations” for the next fiscal year, which it will now not receive.

The bureau did not say how many layoffs will result from the bill’s failure. And the bureau has a means to cushion the blow: This month, the City Council approved an increase on the fees paid by ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. The new fee is $2 per ride, up from the prior 65 cents per ride, generating an expected $10.3 million annually.

Still, PBOT said on Monday, “We were hoping to use this funding for expanded services but now will rely on it to mitigate some of the devastating loss of the state package.”

The bureau said that it would determine “the exact path forward” in the following weeks.

Both city and state transportation agencies are cash-starved for a similar reason: They rely on revenue from gas taxes, and drivers aren’t buying as much as they used to. In Portland, that’s contributed to a street maintenance backlog that stood at $4.4 billion last year.

Gov. Tina Kotek has hinted that she may call a special legislative session to find stopgap funding for the Oregon Department of Transportation.