Portland Parks & Recreation Warns of Encroachment of Bug That Kills Ash Trees

Portland Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division recently announced their plan to mitigate the impending destruction of the city’s ash trees by the emerald ash borer.

The beetle—green, shiny, and smaller than a thumbnail—has been found in the four counties southwest of the city, but has not yet set foot (to the city’s knowledge) in Multnomah County.

Nearly 100,000 ash trees across Portland are vulnerable to the pest, which kills trees by boring D-shaped holes that disrupt their ability to take up water. Once the bug bites, trees have a 99% fatality rate, says Anya Moucha, the city’s forest pests and pathogens coordinator.

“When the EIB infests an area, it’s never been eradicated,” Mouch says.

The city’s prevention plan, according to a statement from the parks bureau this week, involves collaborating with homeowners to treat healthy trees with insecticides and remove ash trees smaller than six inches. Urban Forestry says residents should identify ash trees on their property and on the street, and plan to protect them with chemical treatment or remove smaller trees. Residents can get free permits to do their own removal and replacement of street trees.

The city warned Portlanders against moving firewood (transporting hardwood out of Clackamas, Washington, Yamhill, and Marion counties is against the law) and report any signs of ash borer to the Oregon Invasive Species Hotline.

Though ash trees make up about one percent of Portland’s urban canopy, losing tens of thousands of trees in a few years could be devastating. The city’s tree canopy, as has been the case in other major cities, has steadily been declining in recent years.

“One percent doesn’t sound like much, but it is a lot,” Moucha says. “A lot of them are these really beautiful mature trees that provide aesthetic value and also shade, and, as we know, our cities are heating up because of climate change.”

Another concern is losing about 10,000 street trees over a few years, resulting in an abrupt loss of shade that would take decades to restore. Those trees’ replacements—if all planted within a few years—could form homogenous populations of similarly-aged trees that are more susceptible to disruption.

Matt Mills is an emerald ash borer support specialist with the State’s Urban Community Forestry program.

“The important lesson here is as you’re planting an area, put in a variety of different species of tree” says Mills. “I’m sure you can imagine a street that’s just lined with ash trees. Once EAB comes through, all those trees are going to be gone.”

Though all ash trees are at risk, loss of the Oregon ash, the state’s only native ash tree, could destabilize riparian ecosystems. Few streamside trees can grow as tall, and the shade it provides maintains cool water temperatures, critical for fish reproduction. Moucha says the landfall of the emerald ash borer would compound the stress of climate change that the city’s ash trees are already experiencing.

As Portland waits to become the beetle’s first urban stop on the West Coast (the insect has only been seen in those four Oregon counties), the Urban Forestry team will begin spraying chemical treatment in parks and identifying trees for removal.

You can find out more about emerald ash borer on the state and city’s websites.