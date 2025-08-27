City Begins Search for Permanent City Administrator

A national search for Portland’s first long-term city administrator began Monday, ahead of current administrator Michael Jordan’s retirement at the end of the year.

Jordan, Mayor Keith Wilson’s right-hand-man, was the first to fill a position new to Portland’s government, which voters approved in a 2022 structural overhaul. The administrator is responsible for overseeing Portland’s $8.6 billion budget, all of its bureaus and more than 9,000 city employees. The position’s salary range is between $284,000 and $393,000, and Wilson is responsible for the ultimate hire.

The search establishes the permanency of Portland’s new form of government, which took effect at the beginning of 2025. Jordan, who former Mayor Ted Wheeler tapped in May 2024 to usher in the new form of government, has been serving as the interim administrator during the transitional period. Wilson then tapped him to remain in the position through the end of 2025, which the Portland City Council approved.

“Our city administrator will set the tone for Portland,” Wilson said in a statement. “They will inspire and guide city staff, deliver high-quality services that Portlanders can trust, and help us solve our biggest challenges.”

The city is still finding its footing in the new form of government, and one of the kinks has been ongoing tensions between the legislature and the administration. Though Jordan was confirmed in an overwhelming 11-1 vote in February 2025, council members raised concerns over his controversial role in granting a land use compatibility statement to Zenith Energy and bristled at his proposed personnel cuts in the proposed spring budget.

Wilson says he is looking for a trusted advisor who will tackle challenges and shortfalls head on, and help make the necessary changes that the community is asking for.

“We need to make progress on the big issues that matter most to Portlanders,” he said in a Monday video. “We need to end unsheltered homelessness on our streets, and we need to continue to improve safety and help our downtown make a comeback. I see this as a thrilling opportunity.”

Wilson hopes to fill the position by fall. The candidate will then have to undergo confirmation from the council.

In the meantime, Jordan is confident that his successor will be in good hands.

“My assignment is clear: handing off the keys to a city government that’s ready to deliver for Portlanders,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited for the next city administrator to lead our dedicated team in writing Portland’s next chapter.”