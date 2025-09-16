Amid Cash Crunch, City’s Public Works Department Will Throw Employee Bash With Therapy Goats and Talent Show

Roughly 3,200 employees that work in the city of Portland’s Water, Environmental Services, Transportation and parks bureaus are being invited to an “employee bash” later this month outfitted with therapy goats, wellness booths with flu shots, a photo booth, and a talent show.

The event, set to take place at Washington Park on the afternoon of Sept. 25, comes in stark contrast to the difficult budget season this spring that saw the city navigate over $100 million in potential budget cuts. (By raising fees and getting money from other governments, the city was largely able to avert cuts.)

The invitation for the event came to public works employees Sept. 4 from deputy city administrator of public works Priya Dhanapal.

“The four Public Works bureaus—BES, PBOT, Parks, and Water—are coming together for an afternoon of connection, fun, food and recognition as we celebrate YOU—the employee who keep Portland moving, flowing, growing, and thriving," Dhanapal wrote in the email invitation.

Among the purposes of the event: “have fun and connect with new Public Works colleagues,” “celebrate our collective work and unique bureau cultures” and “recognize employees’ commitment and expertise.”

Dhanapal wrote that there would be food “and treats,” therapy dogs and goats, DJs, games, an employee talent show, flu shots, wellness tables, and a photo booth.

Dhanapal tells WW that the event, which she says has a current projected budget of $11,589, is a “modest gathering centered on employee appreciation, recognition and connection.”

“Our Public Works employees are the ones filling potholes, keeping water safe, maintaining our parks and protecting our environment,” Dhanapal wrote. “Celebrating them once a year is an investment in delivering the services Portlanders rely on every day.” (She points out that the budget of the party is “less than one-thousandth of 1%” of the Public Works’ entire annual budget.)

The employee bash comes just months after the city managed to narrowly avert a $38 million budget shortfall in the Portland Bureau of Transportation, which for years now has seen declining revenues from the gas tax and from parking fees. Another unexpected hit came this summer, when in July PBOT found itself facing an $11 million budget cut after the Oregon Legislature failed to pass its colossal transportation package. PBOT warned that around 50 employees in the bureau would be losing their jobs in the coming months.

Laura Oppenheimer, chief communications officer for the city, says those layoffs may still happen. That depends in part on the outcome of Gov. Tina Kotek’s renewed transportation bill, which is headed to the Senate for a vote. It passed the House by a 36–12 vote earlier this month.

The employee party has caused some dissent within Public Works.

Kari Koch is the president of the city’s newest union, the 750-member City of Portland Professional Workers union. Many of Koch’s members are within Public Works, and at a union meeting last week, Koch says the party was the main topic of discussion.

“This is money the city is using when we just experienced layoffs and we’re cutting programs to the bone. And she’s prioritizing funding a party,” Koch says. “That’s the issue at hand. That’s what workers feel is inappropriate.”

Koch continues: “At a time when the city says it’s broke, they’re throwing a big party for staff that staff didn’t ask for...workers are being asked to prioritize this party at a time when they’re already at max capacity. That feels like an inappropriate thing to ask your staff, to prioritize a party at this time.”

In response to Koch’s comments, Dhanapal says that the party aims to “strengthen culture and connection across the newly formed Public Works service area. We understand not every approach resonates with every employee, and participation is entirely optional.”

Dhanapal says Public Works has not projected specific attendance numbers, partly because jobs worked by employees must remain manned during party hours.

“All 3,200 Public Works employees are invited to this inaugural recognition event. Because it’s our first time hosting such an event, we budgeted conservatively without a fixed attendance projection,” Dhanapal says. “Not everyone can attend at the same time, so attendance will be staggered.”

Dhanapal was appointed on an interim basis to be one of the city’s six deputy city administrators amid a government overhaul last year. Just last week, city administrator Mike Jordan made Dhanapal’s appointment permanent, as well as the appointment of community and economic development DCA Donnie Oliveira. He wrote the shift from interim to permanent was “due to their excellent performance as individuals and as a team.”

Dhanapal makes an annual salary of $292,000. Oliveira makes an annual salary of $277,000.

Jordan wrote he made the decision in “close consultation” with Mayor Keith Wilson.