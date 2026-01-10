National Association Could Take Over Portland Tennis Center

The Pacific Northwest branch of the United States Tennis Association is working on an agreement with the city of Portland to transfer operations of the Portland Tennis Center to the association, including annual maintenance costs.

According to a Dec. 2 memo from the city’s chief financial officer, Jonas Biery, the city spends around $2.2 million annually to operate the Kerns neighborhood facility. Transferring control of the center and its programming to USTA, while a small savings in the grand scheme of what could be a $100 million budget deficit this spring, would free up a bit of money for Portland Parks & Recreation.

During a Dec. 16 meeting of the City Council’s Arts and Economy Committee, a USTA representative said it was poised to spend $2.3 million on the center to replace the current dome and roof should the city hand over the reins to USTA.

City staff is expected to come back to the council committee this spring with a fully fleshed-out agreement.