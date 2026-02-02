Housing Bureau Finds Roughly $20 Million in Unspent Funds, for The Second Time

The Portland Housing Bureau has found roughly $20 million in additional unspent funds, two city councilors say, on top of another pot of $21 million that the housing bureau found late last year.

The second tranche of unspent dollars, the existence of which was disclosed to councilors over the weekend and on Monday, comes as the council is currently discussing how best to use the $21 million that was found by bureau officials back in November.

Councilor Loretta Smith said in a statement that she received a call from Council President Jamie Dunphy on Sunday, informing her that an additional $21 million was discovered, this time in the bureau’s Housing Investment Fund.

“This unexpected discovery raises serious concerns about our financial oversight,” Smith said. “I am deeply troubled by the possibility that departments may be withholding vital financial information from the Council.”

The Oregonian first reported on Monday afternoon that the bureau had disclosed additional funds, but at that point it was unclear just how much money it had found. Two councilors now say the additional found is around $20 million, but the housing bureau has not provided a specific dollar figure.

The unspent millions in the housing bureau come at a time when the city has, and is poised to again, reckon with deep budget cuts. The first bucket of money was not disclosed to the council in time for them to factor it into its mid-fiscal year adjustment process in November.

A spokesman for the housing bureau did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Monday afternoon and evening, saying that he would provide a statement “as soon as we’re able.”