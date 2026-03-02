Portland Offers $1,000 to Homeowners Who Rent Spare Rooms for 12 Months

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and other political leaders hold a press conference decrying Pres. Donald Trump’s vow to send federal troops to Portland. Photographed at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, by Thomas Patterson for Willamette Week.

The Portland Housing Bureau and Mayor Keith Wilson last week launched a new “home sharing” program that offers Portland homeowners a $1,000 check if they rent out a spare room.

To receive the city check, homeowners must rent the spare room through one of two home-sharing platforms, PadSplit or the Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, and they must agree to rent the room for 12 contiguous months for no more than $800 a month. The check won’t be cut until the room is rented for more than 30 days under the program.

It’s unclear who exactly the Housing Bureau is trying to help find apartments through the program.

To be sure, the city is grappling with a burgeoning homelessness problem, and many people living on the streets need stable housing. But homeowners under the program can charge up to $800 a month in rent, which is not affordable to many of those currently living on the streets.

That leaves the demographic likely to be people who are already housed, or unhoused but making enough income to pay for an affordable apartment. (Meanwhile, 11% of Home Forward’s roughly 7,000 affordable apartment units stand empty.)

Mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement that the program is part of his many-pronged strategy to increase the housing stock in Portland and solve for homelessness.

“Our Home Sharing program could be one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways we’ve ever provided housing to Portlanders,” Wilson said in a Feb. 26 statement. “Put simply, this pilot removes barriers and unlocks housing.”

This isn’t the first time local elected officials have tried to unlock more housing units by incentivizing landlords.

Multnomah County launched a pilot program in 2022 called “Housing Multnomah Now” that offered wraparound support to landlords who agreed to rent apartments to people directly from the street or shelters. The program ended in the summer of 2024, and the county reports that the program housed a total of 311 households.

But Wilson’s program, in many ways, makes a more difficult request: It asks homeowners to rent rooms on the cheap in the home they currently occupy. That’s a taller order than asking a landlord to rent an individual unit out to someone who recently lived unsheltered.

Mayoral spokesman Cody Bowman says the city doesn’t yet have participation numbers to share from PadSplit and the Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, but expects to “have a clearer picture in the coming months as the program progresses.”