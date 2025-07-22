Police Commander Suggests Installing Metal Detectors and Weakening WiFi Signal at Central Library

The commander of the Portland Police Bureau’s central precinct has advised Multnomah County officials to install metal detectors in the Central Library, remove exterior benches and disable WiFi outside the building, after a fatal shooting on the front steps this month.

That advice, issued by Comm. Brian Hughes July 7, comes amid a pressure campaign by the Portland Metro Chamber to compel county leaders to crack down on drug use and weapons at the iconic Central Library.

“The current environment reflects a troubling refusal to acknowledge the severity of what is occurring both inside and around the library,” writes Jason Gerlt, the chair of the Downtown Retail Council, a subset of the Metro Chamber. “The county’s repeated attempts to distance itself from these safety failures—while downplaying law enforcement as a necessary partner—have led to harm, distrust, and a visibly deteriorating public space.”

Gerlt, who is also the general manager of Southpark Seafood, wrote that the July 1 killing reflects the violent and hazardous conditions that have been permeating downtown for quite some time — and the failure of the County to address these conditions. In particular, he alleges that library staff are reluctant to call the cops on disruptive and dangerous people inside the Central Library.

“Law enforcement must be treated as a critical partner, not a last resort or political third rail,” he wrote. “If security and library staff are discouraged or outright prevented from calling for help, then we are not just failing public safety—we are enabling its collapse.”

A spokesperson for the Multnomah County Library told WW the problem in part stems from slow police response when employees do call for help.

“Without action and prioritized response from Portland Police Bureau (PPB) when we call, the surrounding area will not improve,” said Kim Sutton, the library’s director of marketing and communications. “What we have asked for are more police patrols on the perimeter with a daily walk through, and timely responses to our calls for help.”

While the immediate trigger for the dispute was the July 1 killing of Douglas Ivers, 50, by Hassan Muse, 26, concern about fentanyl use and violent behavior by library patrons has been growing for at least three years. WW reported in 2022 that library employees were complaining about being assaulted among the stacks. And when county officials called in a federal agency to examine fentanyl use in library bathrooms, it found that one third of the employees interviewed reported at least one exposure to illicit drugs through the air or uncovered skin in the 12 months that ended last June.

Hughes, the police commander, suggested the library create an annual membership system that included a code of conduct. He also recommended the library weaken or disable WiFi signal strength so it couldn’t be used outside the building—an increasingly common practice by Portland restaurants and coffee shops that seek to discourage loitering.

“While the enhanced signal served a purpose during the COVID era,” Hughes wrote, “it now functions as a draw for individuals with no intent to use library services.”