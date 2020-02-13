A Portland woman is suing Common Ground Wellness Cooperative for $500,000 after one of the spa's patrons allegedly masturbated next to her in a sauna.
The man, William James Wimberly Jr., 26, has racked up a series of similar allegations. Since 2015, Multnomah County prosecutors have charged him with 19 counts of public indecency or indecent exposure. He has been convicted twice for public indecency, and has two ongoing cases.
The civil complaint, filed today in Multnomah County Circuit Court, says Common Ground was negligent in "failing to screen individuals in sex-related criminal offenses" and "failing to properly monitor the facility for sexually deviant individuals."
Prior to today's lawsuit, prosecutors charged Wimberly in January with felony public indecency for two incidents at the Common Ground spa. According to the affidavit, Wimberly was nude in a sauna (spa rules require coverage from at least a towel), and he began scooting next to another woman to the point where his knee was touching hers.
Another woman at the spa reported that Wimberly was "furiously" masturbating in the sauna next to her in December of 2019, the affidavit says. Wimberly is scheduled to appear before the court Feb. 21 regarding the two charges.
County prosecutors previously charged Wimberly with public indecency and sexual abuse in June of 2019, public indecency in March of 2017, and public indecency in March of 2016 for masturbating on a park bench at Parkrose Transit Center. Wimberly pleaded not guilty, and the case was later dismissed.
In December of 2015, Wimberly was charged with 6 counts of indecent exposure, 6 counts of public indecency, and one count of harassment after he flashed his genitals in public. He was convicted on four counts of public indecency.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Common Ground declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Comments