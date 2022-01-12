Texas Police Arrest Woman Who Escaped From Oregon Prison in October

On Jan. 11, sheriff’s deputies in Robertson County, Texas, arrested 45-year-old Brandy Woodward, who was one of two inmates to “walk away” from a Salem job site in October.

Shelly Radan, 43, who fled with Woodward, is still at large, the Oregon Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

Jail records show that Woodward was booked in a Robertson County jail at 8:28 pm Tuesday—exactly three months after she fled Oregon custody—on charges related to escape. She now awaits extradition to Oregon.

Oregon State Police have been coordinating with Texas law enforcement, according to ODOC. It is unclear whether law enforcement believes Radan is also in Texas or elsewhere.

Woodward and Radan were incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Both women worked at the commissary building in Salem, from which they later fled.

On Oct. 11, ODOC said the pair had walked away from an on-site work crew shortly after 9 am, and that they had last been seen on Lancaster Drive heading toward Dick’s Sporting Goods. That store is located within walking distance of a convergence of freeways, including Interstate 5, Oregon Route 99 and North Santiam Highway.



