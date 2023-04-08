Thieves Are Hotwiring Free2Move’s Portland Carsharing Fleet

Thieves have figured out how to hotwire the Portland fleet of the multinational car-sharing company, Free2Move, police say.

Nearly one dozen Free2Move cars have recently been reported missing, according to a court document, joining the nearly 1,000 cars that are stolen across Portland each month.

Free2Move arrived in Portland in 2021 with a fleet of around 200 Jeep SUVs. The cars are rented by the minute using an app, which customers can use to walk up, hop in and drive away.

But at least one Portland thief has figured out a way to circumvent the system. The new theft technique was laid out by Multnomah County prosecutors in a probable cause affidavit filed this week.

On April 2, the Portland Police Bureau followed up on a stolen vehicle report filed by a leasing company in March, according to the affidavit. The stolen white 2022 Jeep Renegade was worth $24,000 and had “Free 2 Move” logos on its exterior, the document says.

The investigating officer reached out to Joseph Zayas, a regional manager for Free2Move, who said that 11 vehicles had recently been stolen.

“Zayas stated over the past few months the company have been having issues with the vehicles being stolen due to a work around through the app that allows the vehicles to be started without authorization,” the affidavit says. (A Free2Move spokesperson could not immediately comment on how the vehicles were stolen or whether they had been recovered.)

The affidavit says the officer noted the last known location of the 11 stolen vehicles and issued a “dragnet Flyer.”

The next day, Officer Sabrina Dobbs was on patrol in Northeast Portland when she saw a Free2Move Jeep with a broken rear window. She pulled it over. The driver, 33-year-old Robert Fremont, told Dobbs that his cousin had rented the car and that the keyfob was inside.

But according to the affidavit, Dobbs was unable to find the keyfob. Instead, she found “two two-inch computer chips with wires hanging out of them.” The affidavit says that Fremont admitted he’d used the contraption to start the car, “by holding them next to the start button.” Dobbs arrested him.

While being booked in jail on charges of vehicle theft, Fremont said he used fentanyl daily and was living with his mother, according to the affidavit.

Eleven vehicles is a fraction of what’s being stolen from Portland streets each month. In January, 984 cars were stolen—a third of them Kias and Hyundais snatched by thieves who learned from TikTok how easy it is to hot-wire a Kia Soul.