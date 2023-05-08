Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Reminds Jail Guards It’s Not OK To Leave Inmates Locked in the Shower

On Friday, a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office commander sent a memo to the corrections division reminding subordinates that locking inmates “in the shower areas for an extended period of time is not acceptable.”

The memo came two days after Deputy Seth Cordell was placed on administrative leave, “pending the outcome of a Professional Standards policy review,” an office spokesman says. Cordell was hired by the county in 2015.

It’s not clear where Cordell was stationed, but the memo was authored by Captain Kurtiss Morrison, who is the facility commander at Inverness Jail in Northeast Portland.

The spokesman, Chris Liedle, confirmed that the two events were related. He said he was unable to comment further “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

This latest incident follows last year’s criminal investigation into three other corrections deputies, which was first reported by WW. Those three deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, remain on leave.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to release any details about that investigation, although WW subsequently reported that two of the deputies had been recently disciplined for assaulting inmates.







