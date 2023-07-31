Portland Car Theft Hits Two-Year Low

The monthly number of stolen vehicles in Portland has hit a two-year low after steadily decreasing this year. There were 607 in June, according to data published by the Portland Police Bureau earlier this month.

It’s welcome news in a city that earlier this year ranked fifth in the nation in car thefts per capita. But it’s unclear what’s behind the decline.

“I think our analysts would say it’s too soon and not enough data to analyze or speculate on any trend at this point,” says PPB spokeswoman Terri Wallo-Strauss.

A variety of recent developments may be playing a role. The bureau has been conducting targeted stings over the past two years, but recently refined its methods with help from Oregon Health & Science University researchers. And just this month, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced it had dedicated a task force to prosecuting the crime.

Kia and Hyundai models, both manufactured by the same South Korean conglomerate, remain the most popular targets, thanks to a defect that allows them to be easily started with nothing more than a USB dongle. The decline corresponds to the release of a software update by the manufacturer in February that fixed the bug by requiring that the key be inserted in the ignition for the car to start.