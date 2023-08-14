Nearly Two Dozen Models Sue Portland Swingers Club

Club Privata, the downtown Portland swingers club, was sued in federal court last month by 22 models who say the nightclub is using their images in promotional materials without permission.

“Defendant misled consumers and defamed Plaintiffs’ character and reputation by making it appear that Plaintiffs were so-called ‘swingers,’” according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court on July 26. The models are asking for nearly $6 million in compensation for “gross and wanton” defamation.

Included in the lawsuit are detailed biographies of the 22 models, who include Irina Voronina (Playboy’s Miss January 2001) and Cora Skinner (78 million Instagram followers), as well as dozens of screenshots of Club Privata’s website featuring the often bikini-clad—or, in the case of the men, bare-chested—models advertising parties like “Cinco de Sexo” and “Sexy Sailors and Schoolgirls.” Club Privata never contacted any of the plaintiffs to request permission to use their images, the lawsuit alleges.

The 8,776-square-foot club opened seven years ago in a building once occupied by Ron Jeremy’s Club Sesso, which was closed following an unpermitted swingers party. The new space is “Portland’s only upscale lifestyle nightclub,” according to a press announcement at the time.

Representatives for Club Privata did not respond to requests for comment.