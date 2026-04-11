Readers Respond to Election Jests and Civic Namesakes

VOTING IS NO LAUGHING MATTER

On, April 1, 2026, Willamette Week published under the “Dr. Know” section about mail-in voting, and voter registration, which contained incorrect information about voter registration and voting. While it was in the spirit of April Fools’ Day, the right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. The League of Women Voters of Oregon (LWVOR.org) is nonpartisan, meaning we don’t support or oppose candidates or parties. The LWV works to inform voters and to protect voting rights and access.

To register to vote in Oregon, you must be:• A U.S. citizen.• A resident of Oregon.• At least 16 years old: If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.

Learn more: There are two important websites for you to know about voting: Oregonvotes.org to learn how and when to vote, and VOTE411.org, the League’s online voters’ guide, to learn about the candidates and ballot measures on your ballot.

IMPORTANT DATES for the May 19, 2026, PRIMARY ELECTION

• April 28 is the last day to register to vote, to select or change your political party registration, or to update your mailing address. Visit Oregonvotes.org.

• May 1–7: Your ballot will be mailed to you at the address you provided when you registered. If you do not receive your ballot by May 8, call your county elections office.

• SIGN THE BACK: Place your ballot in the return envelope provided, and sign the back of your ballot return envelope where it says to sign.

• May 12: If you need to return your ballot by mail, we recommend doing so at least one week before the May 19 election to ensure timely postmarking. If it is getting close to May 19, you should go inside your post office and ask for a manual postmark. No postage is required. If you have the option to use an official election drop box, you can find your nearest drop box at oregonvotes.org, or call your county elections office.

• May 19 (Tuesday) is election day. Drop your ballot off at an official ballot drop box by 8 pm.

Our democracy depends on well-informed citizens and engaged, participatory citizens.

Mark W. Kendall

President, LWVOR

GOVERNOR IS A FAIR-WEATHER FRIEND TO LABOR

Willamette Week’s coverage of the strike-ending tentative agreement for faculty and academic professionals at Portland Community College [Murmurs, April 1] implies Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek stepped in to end the strike based on her benevolent attitude toward the strikers.

Instead, it was clear that the resolve of strikers to extend their strike, the looming strike at Central Oregon Community College, and Kotek’s own election ambitions were the motivation for the governor.

Kotek’s public involvement in the PCC strike is a pivot from her past disinterest in the fate of Oregon’s workers, including the extended strikes of the Oregon Nurses Association at Providence hospitals in 2025 and the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) strike at Portland Public Schools in 2023. In those strikes, the governor was mostly AWOL. The consequence? PAT’s statewide affiliate, the Oregon Education Association, chose not to endorse the governor this go-around.

Workers would be wise to time their future strikes during the gubernatorial campaign season, or else they should not anticipate her help.

Gabriel Erbs

Local health care union representative

Southeast Portland

Christopher Zimmerly-Beck

Clackamas Community College Associate Faculty President

NAME A STREET FOR A SAINT

Late-breaking revelations about César Chávez’s personal conduct toward women have led to calls to rename the Portland boulevard that presently carries his moniker [“Take It Down,” WW, March 25]. My own preference would be to return it to its former pragmatic title, “39th.” (This might even be the cheapest option since several signs saying “39th” already can be seen along the route.) But if there is some compelling need to name the street after a historic figure, I nominate St. Joan of Arc. The fact that she’s a woman and a saint will pose a sharp contrast to her predecessor as namesake. But most importantly, her imposing equestrian statue serves as a major highlight along the route. Naming the street after her would give that surprising monument a raison d’etre.

Russell Scheidelman

Northwest Portland

Letters to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to:

P.O. Box 10770

Portland, OR 97296

Email: amesh@wweek.com