Shouldn’t Drivers Wait Until the Red Lights Stop Flashing at the MAX Crossing?

We have three MAX crossings on our route to school in Washington County. After the crossarm lifts, the red lights continue to flash for a few more seconds. Most drivers hit the gas the minute the arm is up. Shouldn’t they wait until the red lights have stopped flashing? —Red Is Red, Right?

Should they? It’s a question with many answers, and one upon which the fate of American society may well depend. I realize this makes me sound like I’ve come unglued (or at least finally broke down and hoovered up that leftover cocaine I wrote about a few months back), but bear with me.

First, the narrow, legalistic answer: According to ORS 811.455, drivers must stop any time a signal “warns of the immediate approach of a railroad train.” However, once the train has passed, the lights are no longer warning of its approach—a fact that the system tacitly acknowledges by raising the arm. Those red lights? Merely a lagging indicator.

At least, that’s the case I’d make in court in the unlikely event that someone received a citation for this behavior (and the even unlikelier event that I was their attorney), which brings us to the less narrow answer, best summed up as “Who gives a shit, anyway?” The practice you describe isn’t actually dangerous, Red, so it’s hard to imagine law enforcement (or anyone else) caring much.

Yet you care—and as much as it pains my Hunter Thompson-loving, stick-it-to-the-man heart to say so, you’re probably not crazy for feeling that way. Legendary sociologist Emile Durkheim believed rules were less about maintaining public order than promoting social cohesion through a set of agreed-upon “social facts.” Norms, even arbitrary ones like “red is red,” hold society together.

Or used to, anyway. America’s norms have had a rough couple of years, and rule-following in general has been getting a bad rap here since the 1960s—prioritizing individual freedom over social cohesion is basically our state religion. And sure, it’s fun to rebel against mainstream society—but when everyone, including Ted Cruz, is doing it, what mainstream is left to rebel against?

So now what? Do we all have to put Brylcreem in our hair, admit rock and roll was a mistake, and start door-knocking for Eisenhower? Beats me! In the meantime, however, I can at least refrain from ragging on folks like you for respecting rules. I probably won’t respect them myself, but thank you for your service.

