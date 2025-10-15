Providence to Shutter Portland-Area Occupational Health Clinics

Citing a shortage of clinicians, Providence Health & Services is set to permanently close all its occupational medicine and workplace health services in the Portland metro area on Nov. 7.

The four clinics—at Bridgeport Health Center, Clackamas Medical Plaza, Tanasbourne Health Center and Providence Newberg Medical Center—offer screenings and treatment for work-related injuries.

“Over the past two years, we have lost more than half of our occupational medicine clinicians,” Providence Medical Group executives said in a recent note to staff. ”Despite our best efforts, the sustained shortage of these specialized clinicians has made it impossible to maintain operations.”

The Lund Report first reported that the clinics would close.

The news comes amid what was already a dour period for the major health system. In recent months Providence Oregon said it would shutter a Portland-area pediatric intensive care unit as well as a maternity labor and delivery unit on the coast, and it has laid off more than 250 people.

As the system now closes its occupational health clinics around Portland, another 43 people are getting laid off, according to Providence spokesman Gary Walker. In an email, he said the workers are being offered severance, and that the system is encouraging those that wish to continue to work for Providence to apply to open positions.

In the internal note to staff, which Walker provided, the executives, CEO Ben LeBlanc and COO Jennifer Zelensky, said Providence is concentrating its resources on primary care, urgent care and specialty services,

“As Providence evolves to meet the changing needs of our community and focus on essential services, we have made the decision to transition away from occupational medicine and workplace health services as a core part of our business,” they wrote.

Providence, they added, is working with patients to ensure continuity of care, and that in most areas, other occupational medicine services are located nearby.

Occupational health services in Hood River will remain open and continue to operate as part of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

In postings that remain online, Providence Occupational Health Services has advertised itself as keeping “employers and employees safe, healthy and well on the job—from offices, shops and labs to farm fields and open roads. If illness or injuries happen, we provide prompt medical care and assistance with claims management, health screenings and regulatory compliance.”