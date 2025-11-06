CareOregon to Add Legacy Medical Group to Network

Beginning next year, CareOregon members will have more access to care in the Legacy Health System than before, according to a spokeswoman for Health Share of Oregon.

CareOregon, through the Oregon Health Plan, insures hundreds of thousands of members in the Portland metro area. Now, the Legacy Medical Group will “officially join the CareOregon provider network, serving its members through the tri-county metro area,” said Stephanie Sever, the Health Share spokeswoman.

The move comes amid a broad reshuffling in the area’s highly convoluted Medicaid system.

Health Share of Oregon is one of two so-called coordinated care organizations that contract with the state to run the Oregon Health Plan in the Portland metro area. Health Share is itself something of an umbrella organization, as it subcontracts the insurance work to several health insurance companies, with CareOregon taking the largest member share.

As health costs rise fast, another insurer, PacificSource, announced in recent weeks it was pulling out of Health Share, leaving it unclear where its 20,000 Health Share members—part of the Legacy Health PacificSource medical plan—would get their insurance.

Clarity arrived in Sever’s Thursday email: Those members will be automatically transitioned to CareOregon.

Some details are apparently still being fleshed out. In most cases, the soon-to-be-former Legacy Health PacificSource members will be allowed to continue receiving care from their current providers, Sever says. Asked about what the exceptions to this were, she said she does not yet have an answer, but hopes to by next week.

Legacy and CareOregon do already have a relationship. Even now, a Legacy webpage, for example, says it offers “specialty and hospital services” to CareOregon members.

Still, in her email, Sever confirmed that as part of the deal, already-enrolled CareOregon members will have more access to health care at Legacy than before.

The Legacy Health System and CareOregon did not respond to emailed questions Thursday afternoon.